Touring theatre company at Soulton Hall

Soulton Hall

British Touring Shakespeare returns to the historic hall on August 20 and 21 for two very different plays.

On the Saturday the company will present the Merry Wives of Windsor in the beautiful open air venue at Soulton Hall.

On the Sundaytheatre company brings its their brand new adaptation of Bram Stoker's gothic horror novel Dracula to the venue.

The Merry Wives Of Windsor is a romp which sees the women of Windsor gain the upper hand in a bawdy battle of the sexes with the drunken knight Sir John Falstaff.

British Touring Shakespeare was one of the first theatre companies to stage live performances during the recovery from the pandemic at Soulton Hall with The Two Gentlemen Of Verona, and returned last year with Twelfth Night and an innovative adaptation of the classic Sherlock Holmes mystery The Hound Of The Baskervilles.