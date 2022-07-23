Top summer holiday family days out for £10 or less in Shropshire and Mid Wales

Whether you're looking for a relaxing day out, or a day full of fun activities, here is our list of ideas for great days out, and children's attractions in the area with entry costing £10 or less:

Telford Town Park

Telford Town Park is a fun day out for families and children, with lots to do for all.

Several facilities and activities are on offer such as adventure golf, play areas for kids to enjoy, cycling routes, walking trails and Sky Reach which is now open for summer, and a lot more.

The Sky Reach allows visitors to set off on a journey throughout the woodland of Telford Park on the sky reach ropes course.

Full information on all the activities and park info can be found on the website: telfordtownpark.co.uk/info/

Autism West Midlands is hosting a free family picnic and playtime event at Telford Town Park on Wednesday, July 27 from 11am - 1pm and it is free for Shropshire families to attend.

The session will include play time for children in the play area and a family picnic.

Further information can be found on the Autism West Midlands website: shop.autismwestmidlands.org.uk/products/telford-town-park-play-and-picnic-for-shropshire-families-27th-july

Telford Town Play and Picnic Event

RAF Cosford Museum

The Royal Air Force Museum is a great option for a family day out, especially with free entry, and it offers a range of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

It is open daily from 10am, where visitors can check out the galleries, exhibitions, and explore the National Cold War Exhibition which has a range of aircraft, iconic cars, models and tanks.

There is also a Midlands playground, which allows kids to enjoy interactive RAF experiences which features a mock control tower, a mini hangar and also aircraft for them to climb aboard.

The outdoor playground area also features a slide and climbing frame.

Further information can be found on the RAF Museum website: rafmuseum.org.uk/midlands/

The Spitfire at RAF Museum

Inflata Nation - Inflatable Theme Park Telford

Telford's Inflata Nation is a super fun indoor inflatable theme park with endless fun for families and children, as well as adults.

There are a whole host of activities such as a bouncy wall-to-wall arena, mega drop slides, a gladiator podium, a bouncy ball pool and so much more.

Entry for under fours start at £5.99, ages four to 15 are £10.99 and it is the same price for adults too. Group discounts are available, of 15 per cent for groups of 10 or more, plus there are other offers on the website to reduce costs.

Full information and booking info can be found on the website: inflatanation.com/

Attingham Park Shrewsbury

Attingham Park's play area is very popular with locals, and is a fun family day out with children.

It features acres of parkland to explore, with family trails, children's play areas, activities, the field of play and much more.

They are currently hosting canoeing at Attingham Park until the end of September, along with an outdoor cinema and outdoor theatre.

Full information and ticket details can be found on its website: nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/features/summer-nights-of-entertainment-at-attingham-

Shrewsbury Quarry play area and Splash Park

The Quarry splash park and play area in Shrewsbury is open from 10.30am to 5pm, and features a range of activities for children to enjoy.

Along with the splash park which features water sprayers, jets and more, there is a play area where kids can play on the treehouse, swings, climbers and much more.

Shrewsbury Splash Park in the Quarry.

Severn Valley Rescue

Severn Valley Rescue is offering families the chance to visit rescued donkeys, piglets, goats, ferrets, and one of only three zonkeys in the UK.

Based at Brickyard House Farm, Billingsley, Bridgnorth, tickets are available for families and individuals.

A family ticket will allow entry for up to four people (there must be at least one adult, or two adults/ two children) and ticket sales are limited due to car parking.

More information can be found at the Severn Valley Rescue Facebook page: facebook.com/severnvalleyrescue/

Cosford Food Festival

From Saturday, July 23 to Sunday, July 24, the Cosford Food Festival is taking place.

Described as 'THE summer event' for all foodies and street food fans, visitors can enjoy a weekend packed full of food stalls, street foods, drinks and lots of family activities to keep everyone entertained throughout the day.

There will be a site named 'Kids corner' which will be an area packed with entertainment for youngsters, where they can try circus skills, workshops plus many more activities.

Tickets are available online at the RAF Museum website, and prices are £18.00 for a family (two adults and three children), £7 per adult ticket, £4 per child aged 5-15, and children under five can enter for free.

Full information on the event and all that is set to take place over the weekend can be found on the RAF Museum website.

Open Air Cinema at RAF Museum

A film festival is taking place at the RAF Museum from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4 with a host of screenings of movies for all to enjoy.

On Saturday, September 3, Sing 2 will be shown from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, and on Sunday, September 4, Encanto will be shown from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

The outdoor cinema will be taking place at the RAF Museum Midlands, Lysander Avenue, TF11 8UP.

There will be food and drink available, and visitors can also bring along their own picnics .

All information can be found online and tickets can be purchased from the cinemaoutdoor website: cinemaoutdoor.co.uk/telfordoutdoorcinema

Tickets cost £7 for kids and £12 for adults.

Rays Farm

Rays Farm in Bridgnorth is welcoming families to attend over the summer holidays from July 22 to September 4 and enjoy the activities on offer.

Visitors can follow the summer holiday trail around the farm and into the ancient woodlands and meet farmyard friends in regular animal encounters throughout the day.

Any families and children that love animals would enjoy the activities on offer.

Tickets can be booked on the Raysfarm website. Prices £7.99 per child aged 5-15 and adults tickets cost £10.99.

Pop up Play Town @ Market Drayton

The Pop up Play Town will be held at the main hall at the Beacon Community Centre in Market Drayton on Monday, July 25.

The companys say it is a pop up role play town for children to play and explore in their huts.

They help children 'make sense of the world' by assisting them in acting out experiences, ideas and stories with their real life areas to explore.

Tickets are available on their website: thepopupplaytown.co.uk

Entry for the play event is priced at £1 for under ones, £5 for ages one and up, and £2 for adults.

Wonderland Telford

Visitors to the woodland attraction in Telford are welcomed to a special experience where nursery rhymes and fairytales come to life with characters and their houses on every corner.

Entry which is currently priced at £50 for a family of five, working out £10 per person gives access to unlimited free rides within the woodland, the woodland maze, walkthrough dinosaur valley, plus so much more.

Children can visit their favourite characters, whether it's Alice, the Mad Hatter or the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, they are all available to meet along with others.

Full information can be found on the Wonderland Telford website: wonderlandmidlands.co.uk/plan-your-visit/

Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd

In the Shropshire hills, visitors can go on an adventure exploring the Long Mynd on their adventure trail.

Adventurers can witness some breathtaking views on their adventure trails, enjoy a picnic, or even go for a swim in the reservoir, though people are warned to be careful before going in.

Children can visit the pond and discover creatures hanging around.

Full information such as location, opening times and parking info can be found on the website: nationaltrust.org.uk/carding-mill-valley-and-the-long-mynd

Cae Glas Park Oswestry

Cae Glas Park is a seven acre park in Oswestry and one of the major tourist attractions in the area.

With a children's play area, games and activities available, it can be a popular place to visit during the summer holidays.

Games such as crazy golf, tennis, bowling and football can be played - with a range of prices, starting at £1.50 for adults and 50 pence for juniors.

Full information on activities, location and opening times can be found on the website: oswestry-tc.gov.uk/council-services/parks-and-open-spaces/cae-glas-park.html

Cae Glas Park Music Festival in Oswestry.

Lake Vyrnwy

Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, Wales, offers a range of activities and things to do for families and children, making it a great option for a day out during the summer holidays.

There are lots of water sports on offer, walking trails, arts and crafts classes plus much more.

Full information on activities at Lake Vyrnwy can be found on the website: lake-vyrnwy.com/activities.html

Quackers indoor play centre

Quackers at Newbridge-On-Wye, near Llandrindod Wells is a super fun children's indoor play centre which also has two themed party rooms, a cafe and lots of fun for kids to keep them busy.

There are astro slides, drop slides, mazes, a ball pool plus plenty more.

Entry is £7.30 for under 18s, with under twos entry free, and adults entry charge is £3.20.

Full information can be found on the website plus booking details: quackersnow.com/

Fantasy Farm Park

Fantasy Farm Park in Mid Wales offers visitors a full farm experiences plus a fun day in a beautiful scenic setting.

As well as nature walks, tractor rides, animal areas, there is also a soft play area for little children with a pirate theme.

There are both indoor and outdoor activities.

Entry is £8.95 for adults and £7.95 for children.