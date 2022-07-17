Princess Anne announced as Royal visitor to mid Wales agricultural show

Princess Anne

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal will visit this year's Royal Welsh Show, on the second day of the event, Tuesday July 19, the organisers have announced.

It will be The Princess Royal’s sixth visit to the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, after last visiting in 2014 for the Winter Fair.

Having first visited the Royal Welsh Show back in 1981, The Princess Royal is one of many members of the Royal family who are regular visitors to the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society's events.

The society’s Royal connections go back to 1907 when, three years after the foundation of the society, King George V, the then Prince of Wales, became patron, followed by King George VI in 1936. The Queen took over the role in 1952 and remains patron to this day.

RWAS chief executive, Steve Hughson said: “We are extremely excited to welcome HRH The Princess Royal back to the Royal Welsh Show, re-enforcing our strong links to the Royal family and our patron Her Majesty the Queen.”

Princess Anne will arrive on Tuesday morning and will proceed with a tour of the Royal Welsh Showground, escorted by the show director, Richard Price. During the visit, she will attend the awards ceremony where she will present several awards.

The Royal Welsh Show begins on Monday, July 18 and runs for four days, with a full 12-hour programme of competitions, attractions, trade stands, and Main Ring displays. For more information about the event or to buy tickets, visit the RWAS website.