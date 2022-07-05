'Loverly' musical making a scene at community theatre at long last

Actor Ali Maclean as Eliza Doolittle in Wellington Theatre Company's production of My Fair Lady

The Wellington Theatre Company is performing three shows of My Fair Lady at The Belfrey Theatre from Friday to Sunday.

Leading lady, Ali Maclean, plays crude Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle as she undergoes a transformation into a high society lady at the hands of phonetics professor Henry Higgins, played by John Britton.

The musical's 1956 Broadway production was a notable critical and popular success, winning six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and reaching new heights of fame with the 1964 film adaptation starring Audrey Hepburn.

The show boasts a fantastic score including the classic songs 'I Could Have Danced All Night', 'Get Me to the Church on Time' and 'Wouldn’t It Be Loverly'.

Ali has been at the community theatre for 22 years, with well over 200 shows under her belt. Speaking of the musical, she said: "It's shaping up to be a really good show, it was supposed to be on back in 2020 so it's been great to see it finally on stage."

The Belfrey show will provide residents the affordable opportunity to attend a show that's currently gracing the West End. Tickets are £8, or £6 for concessions.

All proceeds from ticket sales are put straight back into the not-for-profit charity that runs the theatre, which has provided the community with locally produced and performed productions for over 50 years.

Tickets can be booked at belfreytheatre.com and more information about the theatre can be found on facebook @BelfreyTheatre.