Events are in abundance in the county this weekend.

Whether you want to be out and about enjoying the weather, or inside seeking shelter from the sun, there is something for everyone in the county over the next few days – from food festivals and arts and crafts classes to open mic nights.

Some of these events require a ticket and others don't, so make sure to plan ahead for a smooth-sailing day.

Here's a helpful guide as to what's on in Shropshire this weekend.

Friday, June 24:

Foody and Music Fridays, Oswestry Market: The late night indoor market will be serving up street food, cocktails, and German beers, along with food, cakes and other market stalls, all with live music playing throughout the evening. 4pm-10pm.

Saturday, June 25:

Shrewsbury Food Festival, The Quarry: Local food vendors will be stationed on Quarry Park serving up tasty bites at the award-winning food festival. Tickets can be booked here. The event is running from 10am-6.30pm on Saturday, and 10am-5pm on Sunday.

Shrewsbury Outdoor Show, Preston Montford Field Studies Centre: People of all ages can go and enjoy a 'weekend of bushcraft, survival and outdoor pursuits' in the lush Shropshire countryside. There will also be workshops and demonstrations, with evening entertainment and visitor camping. Ticket information can be found here.

Peppa Pig visits Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway: This weekend holds some excitement for Peppa Pig fans. On Saturday, 25 and Sunday, 26, the kids show favourite is bringing some fun to the heritage railway. There will be steam-hauled train trips departing from Welshpool Station and returning there after the 50-minute trip, where visitors will get to meet Peppa on their return. The website says no trains will be operating from Llanfair Caereinion during the event - tickets can be found on the site.

Summer Exhibition, Shropshire Art Society: Every day (except Sundays) until July, 6, Shropshire Art Society is exhibiting a range of wonderful work by their members. Visitors are invited to admire the different artworks in St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury, where they can enjoy the 'world-renowned' stained glass windows and a friendly cafe. It runs from 10am-4am and is free admission.

Freeform Crochet at the Artshack, Berwick Wharf: Roslyn Hill will be holding the class on Saturday, June 25, which will teach beginners the basics of crochet. Those who wish to learn the art will make a crochet flower, scrumble or latch patch. Tickets cost £20, which includes all materials and refreshments.

Belle Vue Arts Festival, Shrewsbury: Until Saturday, June 25, there'll be cool and quirky art in various locations across Belle Vue. On Saturday, the final day of the event, local singers, comedians and musicians will showcase their talents at an open mic night. It will take place at The Red Barn Pub from 7pm-11pm.

Clun Gardens Open, Clun: Over the two days of the event, there will be 15 gardens to visit; 14 are in walking distance of town. Visitors can enjoy afternoon teas, plants and garden bric-a-brac stalls. There'll also be flower arrangements in the church as a tribute to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with music on both afternoons, including flautists, pianists and harpists. Visitors can book tickets from Clun Memorial Hall car park, and Garden 8, opposite Clun Bridge car park, costing £6, valid for the two days. All proceeds from the event are for the maintenance and upkeep of St George's Church, Clun.

Sunday, June 26:

