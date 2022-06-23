Shrewsbury exhibition will delight art lovers in county

The Shropshire Art Society summer art exhibition is officially opened by Deputy Lieutenant Katherine Garnier pictured centre, Philip Hadley left and Wilfred Langford right.

Shropshire Art Society is welcoming visitors to its annual summer art exhibition in Shrewsbury.

Located in St Marys Church, the free exhibition was opened last week by Deputy Lieutenant Katherine Garnier and continues until July 6.

It takes place from 10am-4pm each day,excluding Sundays.

All pictures at the exhibition, along with a selection of cards,will be available for sale.

The summer exhibition showcases a selection ofover160 fantastic original artworks by Shropshire Art Society members.

At the opening, Paul Cronin was presented with the Judy Townsend Memorial Prize on behalf of the Society and the Townsend family for his work Gannetry.

Shropshire Art Society, formed back in 1948, boasts a membership of more than 200 artists from around the county, working with a wide range of materials and subject matter.

The summer exhibition is one of two held in Shrewsbury,with the second Autumn exhibition in October, at the Bear Steps Art Gallery.