South Shropshire town plans big community event next month

Bishop Castle’s SpArC Theatre

Promoted as a trade-style convention the Bishop's Castle Community Day will see organisations in the south Shropshire town book stands to promote their causes.

The community day is slated to take place at the town's SpArC Theatre, in Brampton Road, on Saturday, July 30.

There will be space for the town's projects, clubs and societies to promote themselves.

Also on the cards are sports, children's films, refreshments and music from bands and choirs.

There will also be an opportunity for residents to talk about their needs in the community. The event is sponsored by the Bishop's Castle Community Partnership and Bishop's Castle Town Council.