You've got to be in it to win £500 vouchers for jubilee street parties

Aldi jubilee street party fund

Aldi's Jubilee Street Party Fund will see it give away a series of £500 vouchers to help communities up and down the country celebrate Her Majesty’s big day.

There will be 10 winners who can use the vouchers to buy food, drinks and decorations from Aldi.

Aldi’s Facebook page is hosting the competition, with entrants asked to tag their local community Facebook group or a friendly neighbour to be in with a chance of winning.

Entries are open until 8am this Thursday, May 26 and terms and conditions apply. Winners will be contacted on Friday, May 27.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We encourage the streets, roads, avenues and drives of Shropshire to put their nominations forward.”