Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

You've got to be in it to win £500 vouchers for jubilee street parties

By David TooleyWhat's OnPublished: Comments

A supermarket giant says Shropshire residents can win £500 vouchers to put towards jubilee celebrations.

Aldi jubilee street party fund
Aldi jubilee street party fund

Aldi's Jubilee Street Party Fund will see it give away a series of £500 vouchers to help communities up and down the country celebrate Her Majesty’s big day.

There will be 10 winners who can use the vouchers to buy food, drinks and decorations from Aldi.

Aldi’s Facebook page is hosting the competition, with entrants asked to tag their local community Facebook group or a friendly neighbour to be in with a chance of winning.

Entries are open until 8am this Thursday, May 26 and terms and conditions apply. Winners will be contacted on Friday, May 27.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We encourage the streets, roads, avenues and drives of Shropshire to put their nominations forward.”

To find out more and enter the competition visit: fb.watch/db1SIlL-t5/

What's On
Entertainment
Platinum Jubilee
Royal
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News