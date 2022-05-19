Competitors gear up to hit the road in karts for Krazy Races event in Shrewsbury

With Ecto-1 the Ghostbusters car and from Home Essentials is Robert Parker. In the car from Krazy Races is Sarah Belcher and from Macmillan Cancer Support is Kate Thomas

The event, which is free to attend, will take place in Shrewsbury's Quarry on Sunday, May 29 when thousands of people watch 27 teams go head to head in their soapboxes to get the fastest time on the Krazy Races route.

Danny Scoffin, of the Krazy Races team, said: "Our headline sponsor Hatfields very kindly offered their Shrewsbury showroom for the scrutineering and it was really fantastic to see all of the karts making their way onto the showroom floor – all sizes, shapes and themes.

"Everyone has worked so hard and we have some fantastic karts and competitive teams to provide so much fun and entertainment on the day.

Kate Thomas and Carole Green from Macmillan, Sam Belcher from Krazy Races, from Wolverhampton University and checking the cars is Dr Graham Sparey, Jonathan Cole from Hatfields, and last competition winner Oscar Jenkins

“We are very grateful to the University of Wolverhampton racing team for all of their support including providing us with our scrutineer GST who was brilliant, and for building our Krazy Races mascot kart for us as well.”

The event will raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support with many of the individual teams also raising money for charities close to their heart.

Among them are a team from SOS Agricultural and SOS Engineering who will be raising money for the British Heart Foundation to support a colleague who suffered a heart attack in 2020 and a Rea Valley Tractors team who will be raising money for Cancer UK, in support of a colleague suffering from cancer, and the Farming Community Network, in support of the many farmers experiencing problems with mental health.

Team Zaun Group from Wolverhampton with what will be a basketball court. From the team is Ben Barnes and Adam Christie, and with them is Kate Thomas from Macmillan and Sam Belcher from Krazy Races

Chrisbeon Office Supplies will raise money for Climbing Out, a charity that provides outdoor activity programmes aimed at rebuilding confidence, self-esteem and motivation in people who have been through a life-changing injury, illness or trauma.

Other businesses and organisations entering a soapbox in this year's race include the Harry Johnson Trust, Martins Transport, Shrewsbury Colleges Group and Rowton Brewery.

Robert Parker and Gareth Brooks will be hitting the track with their Ghostbusters-themed cart to raise money for Home Essentials, the Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme and the 'Leading Ladies' team – made up of four friends who were looking for a challenge – are bringing a touch of unicorn to the track.