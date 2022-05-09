Platinum Jubilee Events guide for across Shropshire as the nation celebrates

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum jubilee and the nation is preparing to celebrate with events taking place across Shropshire celebrating Her Majesty's historic reign.

The Platinum Jubilee this year marks Queen Elizabeth II's fourth, after she celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1977, her Golden Jubilee in 2002 and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Below are a list of events running up to the Platinum Jubilee central weekend which takes place from June 2 to June 5.

List of events:

June 2

Beacon lighting in Telford Town Park - Town park, Telford, TF3 4EP

A beacon will be lit to mark the jubilee in Telford's town park.

'Best of British' Film Festival - The Orbit independent cinema, Wellington, TF1 1BY

The Wellington Orbit will be marking the occasion with its own ‘Best of British’ film festival.

From Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, it will screen a collection of films representing the best of the British film industry throughout the period of Her Majesty’s reign – with the films covering the themes of royalty, Britishness and social change in Britain over the past 70 years.

Newport Beacon Lighting Ceremony - St Nicholas Church High St, Newport, TF10 7AY: 9pm

Newport Town Council will be holding a beacon lighting event to mark the occasion.

The event takes place on Thursday, June 2, and will include a Jubilee proclamation from the town crier, as well as a performance from a Military Wives Choir at St Nicholas Church from 9pm.

June 4

The Big Lunch and live streaming on big screen - Telford Town Park, Telford, TF3 4EP

Live coverage of the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Midsummer fair - All Saint's Church, Wellington, TF1 1AP

Wellington’s Midsummer Fayre will take place at the All Saint’s Church on Saturday, June 4, with a royal flavour to mark the historic event.

Westfest 2022 - Westbury

The village of Westbury will be hosting ‘Westfest 2022’ for the occasion, with the event taking place on Saturday, June 4, featuring live music, food, and a host of family entertainment.

June 5

Concert and community picnic - Telford Town Park, Telford, TF3 4EP

Concert in the park and community picnic at Telford Town Park.

Jubilee Carnival - Welshpool

Welshpool Town Council will be holding a Jubilee Carnival from noon on Sunday, June 5, with people invited to create Jubilee-themed floats for the parade through the town.

June 12

RAF Cosford Air Show 2022 - RAF Cosford, WV7 3EX: 8.00am - 7.00pm - ticketed event

The RAF Cosford Air Show will be celebrating Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a range of activities on the day.

An action packed six-hour flying display will on show including appearances from iconic vintage aircraft, showground attractions for all the family to enjoy, a Coronation village where guests can enjoy a pint in the pub, enjoy treats and join in with sing-a-longs and dancing with live entertainment provided throughout the day.