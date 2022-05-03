Friends and family to honour Shrewsbury mum of three with craft fair in her name

Emily and her mum

Emily Roberts, from Shrewsbury, died in February this year aged 30, after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

She is survived by her fiancé Jason, as well as her three daughters – Isla, 10, Edie, six, and Anni, who is three years old.

Now Emily's loved ones have come together in her honour to fulfil her last which – to give her little ladies the holiday of their dreams.

Lapland UK last December with Jason Bailey (Emily’s fiancé) and Nina Cooper (Emily’s mum) and her three daughters

Suzy de Quincey-Parry, Emily's cousin, said: "Emily Roberts was an inspiration and more importantly a force of nature, never one to back down, even on the hardest of days.

"Emily was quite possibly one of the kindest people and anybody that was remotely acquainted with her will tell you the same.

"From doing 30 days of kindness, to taking cupcakes into the hospital, rehoming pets, to raising awareness with Make2ndsCount, a breast cancer charity, helping ladies with secondary breast cancer.

"I could go on, as the list is endless and her kindness, knew no bounds."

Emily Roberts and her little ladies

On June 4, Emily's friends, family and the local community will come together to hold 'Emfest' at the Brooklands Pub in Meole Brace.

The event will be a crafts fair in honour of Emily, who had a love for arts and crafts herself, often supporting her cousin with the fair at Christmas.

The aim of the event is to raise enough money to send Emily's family to Lapland, which was to take place in December of this year.

Entry to the crafts fair will be free with lots of handmade crafts, a bouncy castle and entertainment from 2pm to 5pm.

Planet Doughnut will also have a stand at the event and will bring back 'boob doughnuts' to sell to raise awareness of breast cancer.

In the evening a party will take place at the pub from 7pm to midnight featuring DJ Gambo– tickets will be £10.

Suzy thanked the team at the Brooklands for allowing herself and Sharon Cooper to host the event during the day and night.

Emily's friends Alice Nester and Sophie Leefe will also be doing a charity skydive this year to raise money.