Dragon-themed fun at St George's Day event in St George's

By Sue AustinTelfordWhat's OnPublished: Comments

A school in Telford which shares its name with England's patron saint is holding a community event to mark his day.

George the dragon
St George's Primary School in St Georges has a fun day on April 23.

With St George's Day falling on a Saturday this year it was decided it would be a perfect day to organise the fun day.

Local people are being asked to help put up the bunting from 10am on the day before activities get underway.

One of those involved, Stephen Handley, said there would be face painting, pirate ships, punch and judy, balloon modelling, Knights on stilts, a children's craft stall and St George the Knight on Spirit the horse.

A traction engine also called St George will also be in attendance and there will also be live music.

"It is an event for the community, families and the children to enjoy."

Events are being held across Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire to mark St George's Day.

