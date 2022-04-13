Notification Settings

St George's Day fun to return to Newport town centre

Newport

St George's Day will be celebrated in a Shropshire town with relish next week, with entertainment galore and food to match the occasion.

A dragon stalking Newport high street ahead of its battle with St George
The English patron saint's day is always celebrated with gusto in Newport, but thanks to Covid the festivities have been scaled back in recent years.

Next Saturday, April 23, the town will mark the occasion in full, with the traditional procession involving George and the dragon, Morris dancers and a Punch and Judy show.

A face painter will be on hand, while the famous spicy 'dragon sausages' will be available as will hot cross buns.

Entertainers will be performing through the day, with the main procession getting underway at 12pm.

The red St George's Day collection buckets have been in place throughout the town, collecting money for the Newport X-ray Appeal and Newport Food Bank.

