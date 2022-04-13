Exciting Easter events in Shropshire to take the family to over the holidays

Easter-themed days out are in abundance this April.

Here's an Easter event guide of what's happening nearby, to make the most out of the half term.

Exotic Zoo, Saturday, April 9 - Sunday, April 24: See the chicks and lambs among more than 60 different species at the venue. The zoo will also be providing lamb feeding sessions – which will be pay on the day only – as well as an egg hunt. Visit exoticzoo.co.uk for more information.

Easter Dragon Egg Hunt, Hawkstone Park Follies, Saturday, April 9 - Sunday, April 24, 10am - 4pm: Explore the tunnels and caves, cross bridges and climb towers on this exciting hunt for dragon eggs, dotted around Hawkstone Park Follies. On the hunt, there will be letters that spell out a word. Those who complete the Dragon Egg Hunt will receive a certificate.

Jurassic Easter, Park Hall countryside, Saturday, April 9 - Sunday, April 24, 10am - 4pm: Children can meet Dora the Dino and the Easter Bunny and take part in activities, including a dinosaur egg hunt in the hay, dino egg trail, and an Easter Bunny race. There are also lots of other activities which regularly happen at Park Hall, all included in the ticket price. Tickets can be found at parkhallfarm.co.uk

Dudmaston Hall, Sunday, April 10 - Sunday, April 24: There'll be an Easter trail and activities to enjoy at this historical site and wonderful gardens to explore. From April 15 - April 18 the trail will be based at nearby Comer Woods. Visit nationaltrust.org.uk.

Chirk Castle, Monday, April 11 - Sunday, April 24: Easter fun and games will be in abundance at this beautiful National Trust site, as well as an Easter egg hunt. Visit nationaltrust.org.uk.

Alderford Lake at Whitchurch, Tuesday, April 12 - Sunday, April 24: Alderford Lake is the place to go for water-sports activities, with paddle-boards, kayaks, canoes and aqua-bikes, along with an Easter egg hunt. The Aqua Park and Escape Island Adventure has to be pre-booked, visit alderford.com.

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, Tuesday, April 12 - Saturday, April 23: There'll be a range of activities happening at the museum and gallery, from music and craft to chocolate making and Lego. Visit originalshrewsbury.co.uk.

Tenbury Wells Easter egg hunt, Tuesday, April 12 - Saturday, April 16: An exciting adventure around the town centre, where youngsters can search for 19 hidden Easter chicks to reveal a phrase. Then, they can collect their prize from the Tourist Information Centre, Teme Street. Easter trail sheets can be picked up from Tourist Information Centres in Tenbury and Upton from April 12.

Powis Castle and Gardens, Wednesday, April 13 - Monday, April 18: Visitors can take part in an Easter adventure nature trail, which costs £3 along with the admission fee. Visit nationaltrust.org.uk.

A Peter Rabbit Easter Breakfast at Dobbies, Moreton Park,Thursday, April 14 - Monday, April 18, 10am - 4pm: For Peter Rabbit's 120th birthday, everyone is invited to an Easter breakfast, followed by a range of fun activities. The little ones will get a gift to take home. Tickets cost £9, visit list.co.uk/events and search for A Peter Rabbit Easter Breakfast.

Cambrian Heritage Railways, Friday, April 15: Visitors can see the diesel trains on Friday, and both steam and diesel locomotives on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the Easter break. There will also be an Easter egg hunt and bonnet-making activity. Visit cambrianrailways.com.

RAF Cosford, Friday, April 15 - Monday, April 18: Find out if you've got what it takes to be an RAF pilot through a series of exciting missions, from basic fly training and strategic decision making to keeping calm while diffusing a bomb. Visit raf.mod.uk.

The Eyton Point-to-Point races, Monday, April 18, 11am: Visitors can enjoy children's entertainment, a hound parade and selection of food stalls from local suppliers. Tickets are £15 on the gate and under 16's go free. Visitors can pre-book tickets online at eyton-races.com/buy-tickets.

Easter Egg Hunt in Hartshill Park, Tuesday, April 19, 10am - 12pm: Everyone is welcome to the free event, where youngsters can find letters hidden around the park and claim an Easter egg at the end. Visit Eventbrite.co.uk to register.

Severn Valley Railway, Thursday, April 21 - Sunday, April 24: Visitors can see the Spring Steam Gala running by, with three extra guest locomotives on the track. Visit svr.co.uk.

Chester Zoo, Tuesday, April 12 - Monday, May 2: Enjoy a range of events at Chester Zoo, from song and dance, to puppetry and performances. Visit chesterzoo.org.