Crufts 2022: Dates, info, and where to buy tickets

The dogs are in for a treat

Last year, Crufts was cancelled by it's organisers for the first time since 1954, but tickets are now on sale for this year's event.

Birmingham NEC, Crufts' traditional venue, will host 16,000 dogs and their owners over a 4-day competition.

The dates for 2022 have been confirmed as March 10 to 13, with tickets available to buy on the Crufts website or on Ticketmaster.

The dogs are in for a treat

What to expect at Crufts 2022

The last event before lockdown attracted more than 150,000 people and over 26,000 dogs – so although there may be less pets competing in this year's show, the thrill and excitement will be unbeatable.

Dogs and owners will take part in competitions in a bid to win the ultimate Best in Show prize.

Judges will award four-legged friends throughout the show, which boasts a diverse programme of the competitions in different categories and levels.

Viewers can then look forward to the finale of the prestigious Kennel Club Hero Dog Award (formerly the Friends for Life competition), which will praise unsung canine heroes and celebrate Scruffts's crossbred finalists.

There will also be opportunities to meet and greet around 200 different breeds in the Discover Dogs area, shop at the many specialist trade stands, and enjoy the full arena show with all its displays and competitions.

How to buy your ticket