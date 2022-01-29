South Shropshire town sets out big plans to help celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The jubilee organising team in Church Stretton. From left are: Peter Howarth, Chair of Little Stretton Village Society; Councillor Colin Carson; Caroline Crump, Chair of All Stretton Village Society; Julian Hargreaves of Church Stretton Rotary Club; Councillor Bob Welch and mayor Andy Munro

Community organisations are beavering away at the nitty-gritty of organising events for the special year and particularly the holiday weekend of Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

And this week Church Stretton Town Council agreed to be a point of contact to help coordinate activities in the second largest market town in south Shropshire. The area includes Little Stretton, Minton, Hamperley, All Stretton and the town of Church Stretton.

Town mayor Councillor Andy Munro said: "We have got a very wide spread of ages, including people who have personal memories going right back to watching the coronation on a nine-inch black and white TV. We are in a county with strong memories and links to the crown, and also a strong military presence.

"On Remembrance Sunday many of the children wanted to be involved in remembering the sacrifice of those who rest in our Commonwealth War Graves and hold on to Union Jacks. Many people will want to remember the 70 years of service that the Queen has given."

Among an early list of activities being planned are a quiz with questions about the monarchy and how Church Stretton has changed over the last 70 years. Landowners are also being approached about the possibility of beacons being lit - but the potential sites are being kept hush-hush at this stage.

There are also advanced plans for big town events involving "jelly and trifle" and an exhibition. Street parties will also feature.

The mayor is also keen to ensure that all the communities making up the town council area are involved and given the opportunity to come together.

Councillor Munro added that some money would be made available from the town council but it "will be a little bit of seedcorn funding, with the events being mostly self financed."

Tuesday's meeting of the council's public realm committee welcomed Councillor Bob Welch volunteering to be the council's point of contact for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.