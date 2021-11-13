Shropshire distillery's gin-making sessions to run this Christmas

Emma Glynn, from Shropshire Distillery, at the gin school. Photo: Photopia Photography

The Shropshire Distillery, based in Ellesmere, will offer a 'gin school experience' this festive season to anyone who wants to have a go at making their own bespoke gin.

Run by husband and wife team Gareth and Emma Glynn, the gin school began earlier this year.

Now, Emma, one of the UK's few female distillers, will lead the gin school experience and distillery tours to anyone looking for an alternative Christmas party.

She said: “After the restrictions last Christmas, we’re all looking to do and experience more.

"Our gin school offers something really unique that will break the ice at any party, as well as being intimate, with social distancing still possible.

“The gin school and tours have proved really popular, with lots of visitors from further afield using it as a reason to visit the county.

“I love showing people how we expertly handcraft our classic, honest spirits. Our distillery tours give lovers of gin an exclusive look at the hard work that goes in to producing small batches of quality gin.

"And the gin school provides a fun hands-on experience."

The gin school experience includes a distillery tour plus talks on the history of gin and a guide to using botanicals.

Participants can then create their own bespoke gin using a mini copper still and botanicals of their choosing.

They can take their own wax sealed bottle home with them, and keep their recipe on file to order again at a later date.