Male voice choir warming up for Christmas Fayre concert

Much Wenlock male voice choir get set for their Christmas performance. Pictured are Les Pinder, Colin Leak, Tony Mathers and Andy Jackson.

Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir will be adding a festive touch to the Christmas Fayre in Much Wenlock on Saturday, December 4.

It comes after the Christmas Fayre was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Now, the fayre is making a welcomed return to the town and the choir will perform at the Corn Exchange, High Street, during the event.

Lesley Ingram, fayre committee chairman, said: “We are thrilled that our wonderful Fayre can take place once again and delighted that Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir will be returning to make the day extra special.”

“We sadly had to cancel last year’s fayre because of Covid restrictions and we know many people were disappointed, it is a hugely popular event attracting visitors from far and wide.

“This year as always there will be festive entertainment for all the family and although there won’t be indoor stalls because of ongoing Covid concerns there will be an amazing range of outdoor stalls on town streets and the Church Green.