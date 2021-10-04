Celebrating the second birthday of the Telford 50 Mile Trail from left to right are: Naomi Wrighton, Matthew Ashton, William Ashton, Iris Warnock and Chas Kay

The Friends of Telford T50 50-mile Trail are fundraising for BBC Children in Need by taking part in the Countryfile Ramble on Sunday.

As the for the TV show's ramble is this year is based on ages and as Telford & Wrekin will be 53 this year the trail will be extended for three miles on the day.

The trail has been divided into 21 short stages and supporters can choose any to walk or run. The organisers explained that if 21 individuals sign up this will ensure that 53 miles will be covered in exchange for sponsorship for Children In Need via online appeal website Just Giving.

Eve Clevenger, of Wellington Walkers Are Welcome and Kate Ashbrook on the route in 2018

The Telford T50 50-mile Trail three years ago to celebrate the new town’s 50th anniversary.

It links existing footpaths and rights of way on a continuous route which can be joined almost along the route including in Lilleshall and Muxton among other places. High points include the 1,335ft tall Wrekin hill and the Lilleshall Monument, as well as nature reserves such as Dothill, the Beeches and Lodge Hill.

The circuit also takes in Telford town centre, Madeley, Little Dawley, Woodside, Ironbridge, Little Wenlock, Wellington, Horsehay, Ketley and Oakengates.