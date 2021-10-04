Horse trials set to be held at country estate

Weston Park

On Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 October, equestrian lovers will be able to see display after display at the horse trials.

The weekend will see more than 400 entries compete, and organisers say it will be an action-packed weekend.

A spokesperson from the event said: "We are delighted to welcome a new sponsor to the team – HorseQuest – who are supporting a new incentive this year – the Novice Masters Series sections giving amazing support and incentive to this group of riders at intermediate novice level."

One team is sponsored by local business Rowen Barbary Horse Feeds. Rowen Barbary said: “We are proud to be involved in a nationally recognised event which is on our doorstep and we are looking forward to an exciting weekend."

The organisers said they are thrilled to be working with all of their sponsors, as well as the title sponsor, David and Catherine Witt of Rookery Park Stud.

The event layout that proved so exciting previously has been retained, organisers said. The course, designed by Janet Plant and constructed by ‘Plant A Fence’ will run over a thousand acres of rolling wooded parkland.

The fences are solid and imposing using many of the existing features which give the grassroots riders a chance to ride at this established venue.