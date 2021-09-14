New play is set to detail the vaxx of life in Shropshire

The cast of JABS ... a play to be premiered in Shropshire this month Christina Cubbin Sally Tonge Paul Wilkinson

Called JABS, it is based on the comical and not-so-comical experiences of coronavirus vaccinator Sally Tonge, scripted and directed by Chris Eldon Lee.

Both are of the county’s comedy group ‘Three Men In A Bowtie’.

Most people in Shropshire have now been vaccinated, but the play reveals what life is like at the other end of the syringe.

“A story like this comes along once in a hundred 100 years and touches absolutely everyone”, says director Chris.

“When Lockdown drove us off the comedy circuit, Sally re-trained with the NHS as an (unregistered) covid 19 vaccinator. I must say I never saw that coming!”

Sally said: "After rigorous training, I worked in vaccination centres across the county.

“I came across so many crazy stories and moving moments. There was comedy gold happening in my vaccination pod every day.”

“I’d text Chris to share them and it became obvious that a play simply had to be written as soon as possible. The play is based on true stories, though patient confidentiality is always preserved.”

JABS is played largely for affectionate laughs with a few gentle moments of poignancy, a smattering of new songs and a touch of audience participation. It’s very much conceived as a piece of pub theatre, and intended to be a love letter to the NHS.

Sally plays herself,whilst fellow actors Christina Cubbin and Paul Wilkinson portray an assortment of 16 characters who appear in her pod for a few minutes each.

The Love Lee Productions team are confident their play is uniquely the first of its kind, written and rehearsed in record time.

JABS is to be previewed at Snailbeach Village Hall on September 25 and 26 before opening at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on September 28.

In October it can be seen at The Anstice in Madeley on the 1st, Ludlow Brewery, on the 8th, Wem Town Hall (12th), Bridgnorth Theatre on the Steps (15th) and Aberdovey on the 16th.