Drumming, song-writing and creative fun at workshops

The Hive CEO Cerin Mills

On Sunday, September 5, Shrewsbury arts charity The Hive is offering a day of free fun, creative and inspiring workshops to children and young people.

Since reopening its doors this summer, The Hive has offered outdoor theatre, craft workshops, music sessions and live performance, as well as welcoming back participants into the venue as part of their wellbeing charity projects.

CEO Cerin Mills said: "The building has come alive again. It’s been invigorating and inspiring which is why we are so excited for our free workshops. We’re overjoyed to offer a day of diverse and creative sessions for children of all ages, and it would be great to see some new faces too!"

There will be song-writing from 10.30am to 12pm and 1pm to 2.30pm, poetry and visual arts at the same times, environmental arts workshops from 10.30am to 11.30am, 1pm to 2pm and 3pm to 4pm, and Jembe drumming at 10.30am.

If you are interested in booking your workshop ticket please visit hiveonline.org.uk or call The Hive on 01743 234 970.