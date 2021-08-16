Venue is building up to Lego exhibition

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery will be hosting the 'Brick by Brick' exhibition from 10am to 4pm from Saturday, September 18, to Saturday, November 13.

A spokesman for the gallery said: "The Brick by Brick exhibition gathers the work of 18 artists, designers and photographers from around the world who use Lego bricks as their medium or inspiration.

"Using this simple plastic construction block as their starting point, they have created stunning, thought-provoking and often humorous artworks which will appeal to art enthusiasts and Lego fans alike."