Oswestry allotment holders open their garden gates for charity

Adam Turner preparing to welcome visitors this weekend

The Gateacre Allotments and Gardens Association will open the garden gates at the site off Lloyd Street this Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

The weekend is in aid of the National Gardens Society with money from the £5 entry fee going to various charities.

Oswestry Town Council oversees the 70 allotments and there is a waiting list for a plot.

One of the newer couples who are already reaping the rewards of their allotment are Adam Turner and Kaylee Evans, both in their early 30s.

"We put our names down at the beginning of last year and we were told about a month ago a plot was available," Adam said.

"We went straight to work on it, clearing and planting it. We have already picked lots of rhubarb and we have gooseberries and raspberries now growing as well as vegetables like courgettes.

"The community down here is fantastic, so friendly and welcoming. We love it and are here every opportunity that we have. At the moment with the weather we are watering every evening.

"We feel so blessed to have been allocated a plot."

One of the youngest to take on an allotment, Adam, said he felt more and more younger people wanted to grow their own food and be more self sustainable.