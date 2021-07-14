Ludlow's Local Produce Market celebrates 21 years trading

The Local Produce Market was among the first to be launched in 2000 and prides itself on selling items grown within 30 miles of the town.
Next Thursday the traders will be celebrating its 21st birthday and will also bid farewell to two of the founders Peter and Kate Norman.
Ludlow’s new mayor Councillor Robin Pote wll be among the guests in The Square for the activities which will feature the 404th market day, will a free breakfast for the stallholders, followed at midday by the cutting of a celebration cake.
The market is held on the second and fourth Thursday of every month and all the traders are have links with the making of the products they sell.
It has traded continuously since its launch except during the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001 and last year’s early coronavirus lockdown. It has had hundreds of stallholders during the 21 years, yet a couple of traders still coming were present at the very first market. It has survived gale force winds, snow, heatwaves, torrential rain and now even a pandemic.