Ludlow's Local Produce Market celebrates 21 years trading

Local Produce Market in Ludlow

The Local Produce Market was among the first to be launched in 2000 and prides itself on selling items grown within 30 miles of the town.

Next Thursday the traders will be celebrating its 21st birthday and will also bid farewell to two of the founders Peter and Kate Norman.

Ludlow’s new mayor Councillor Robin Pote wll be among the guests in The Square for the activities which will feature the 404th market day, will a free breakfast for the stallholders, followed at midday by the cutting of a celebration cake.

The market is held on the second and fourth Thursday of every month and all the traders are have links with the making of the products they sell.