First dance at Wem Town Hall in more than a year

Wem Town Hall

The next dance at Wem Town Hall will be on Friday, July 23, with live music by Graham Darby. There will be a mixture of ballroom and sequence dances. The dance on the sprung floor starts at 7.30pm and finishes at 11pm.

There will be a licensed bar, refreshments and a draw.

All proceeds are in aid of Wem Town Hall Community Trust.

Learn more from Peter Jones on 01939 233060, or Wem Town Hall on 01939 232299.

Margaret Jones said: "We are looking forward to welcoming back our dancers after such a long time.