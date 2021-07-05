First dance at Wem Town Hall in more than a year

By Rob Smith WemWhat's OnPublished:

A live music event will return to a Shropshire town centre for the first time in over a year.

Wem Town Hall
Wem Town Hall

The next dance at Wem Town Hall will be on Friday, July 23, with live music by Graham Darby. There will be a mixture of ballroom and sequence dances. The dance on the sprung floor starts at 7.30pm and finishes at 11pm.

There will be a licensed bar, refreshments and a draw.

All proceeds are in aid of Wem Town Hall Community Trust.

Learn more from Peter Jones on 01939 233060, or Wem Town Hall on 01939 232299.

Margaret Jones said: "We are looking forward to welcoming back our dancers after such a long time.

"In the unlikely event that Covid restrictions are not removed on July 19 we may have to postpone and re-arrange this event."

What's On
Entertainment
North Shropshire entertainment
Coronavirus
Health
News
Wem
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News