First dance at Wem Town Hall in more than a year

The next dance at Wem Town Hall will be on Friday, July 23, with live music by Graham Darby. There will be a mixture of ballroom and sequence dances. The dance on the sprung floor starts at 7.30pm and finishes at 11pm.
There will be a licensed bar, refreshments and a draw.
All proceeds are in aid of Wem Town Hall Community Trust.
Learn more from Peter Jones on 01939 233060, or Wem Town Hall on 01939 232299.
Margaret Jones said: "We are looking forward to welcoming back our dancers after such a long time.
"In the unlikely event that Covid restrictions are not removed on July 19 we may have to postpone and re-arrange this event."