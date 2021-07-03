Walk and Talk butterfly event at gardens

West Midlands Butterfly Conservation will be holding an event at The Dorothy Clive Garden near Market Drayton. The opening will take place at 10.30am.

There is no harm done to the moths during the process – moth trapping is a way of attracting moths to a light or food source to get a closer look.

Pre-booked Walk and Talk sessions are available throughout the day for groups not exceeding 10 adults. Each adult can be accompanied by up to two free children.

Normal admission charges will apply on entry to the garden. Funds raised will go to Butterfly Conservation.

To book a place, visit bit.ly/2Mc4iX1.