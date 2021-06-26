Shropshire's Ginger & Spice Festival shortlisted in Rural Business Awards

The Ginger and Spice Festival, based in Market Drayton The Ginger and Spice Festival, based in Market Drayton, has been shortlisted as a Midlands finalist in the Rural Business Awards

The Ginger and Spice Festival, which takes place in September each year, has been shortlisted for the third time as a Midlands finalist in the ‘Best Rural Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project’ category of the Rural Business Awards this year.

The festival, which is now in its fifth year, is an annual celebration which takes place in and around Market Drayton during British Food Fortnight, championing and celebrating the unique culinary heritage and history of the town – the home of gingerbread.

This is achieved via an eclectic programme of events which inspire the local community and enrich the cultural, social and economic vitality of the area. The festival also acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, the weekly markets, other community groups, plus to explore heritage and places of historical interest and significance in and around the rural market town.

Founder and festival director, Julia Roberts, said: "We are absolutely delighted to once again be shortlisted as one of the Midlands finalists in the Rural Business Awards. The Ginger and Spice Festival has adapted and evolved during the pandemic and goes from strength to strength.

"We look forward to continuing to contribute towards having a positive impact for the local community whilst building a financially stable and adaptable festival. We are also looking forward to this year’s festival which will take place on Saturday, September 25 with a brand new fodder and tipple trail."

This year the festival will take place on Saturday, September 25 and will include a free of charge spicy street market – on Cheshire Street – including local, artisan producers, many with a ginger and spicy twist. A self-guided heritage trail will be available for families, including visiting buildings and places of historical significance, with a fun and educational heritage quiz for the little ones and a best dressed Gingerbread person contest for the local businesses – to be judged by the trail goers.