Walcot Hall opening up garden and arboretum for charity this weekend

The beautiful gardens are open at Walcot Hall, Lydbury North, this weekend. Pictured are Lucinda Parish and head gardener Laura Stobbart, with dogs Rhona, Luna and Rose The beautiful gardens are open at Walcot Hall, Lydbury North, this weekend. Pictured are Lucinda Parish and head gardener Laura Stobbart, with dogs Rhona, Luna and Rose The beautiful gardens are open at Walcot Hall, Lydbury North, this weekend. Pictured are Lucinda Parish and head gardener Laura Stobbart, with dogs Rhona, Luna and Rose Walcot Hall, Lydbury North Walcot Hall, Lydbury North

The beautiful gardens and arboretum at Walcot Hall in Lydbury North are opening their doors to help raise money for charity this weekend.

The owners of the picturesque site have worked with the National Garden Scheme to raise money for nursing charities since its inception in 1927.

Visitors will able to explore Walcot's arboretum, which was planted by Lord Clive of India’s son, Edward, with cascades of rhododendrons and azaleas amongst specimen trees and pools.

Lucinda Parish, whose family owns and lives at Walcot, said it will be great to have people back in the gardens and they are even opening up parts of the house for people to explore as well.

"This year in particular I know how much charities are desperate for help," she said. "We opened for one day last year and tickets were very limited so it's nice to be able to do it properly this year.

The beautiful gardens are open at Walcot Hall, Lydbury North, this weekend. Pictured are Lucinda Parish and head gardener Laura Stobbart, with dogs Rhona, Luna and Rose Walcot Hall, Lydbury North Walcot Hall, Lydbury North

"I think it's a really good year for blooms and blossoms and the rhododendrons and azaleas are looking amazing. It's really very special.

"A lot of people may know about Walcot but don't get the chance to come here so we will also be opening up the ground floor of the house for visitors, for a small fee. It really is a family home and it's very lived in."

Lucinda's parents in law bought the house in 1957. She married her husband around 24 years ago, and has lived there ever since with their children growing up there.

Visitors can tour the gardens between 1.30pm and 5.30pm on Sunday 30 and Monday 31. Walcot also has borders and rare shrubs, a walled kitchen garden, dovecote, meat safe, ice house and mile-long lakes.

Teas will be served in that hall’s magnificent ballroom and there will also be a plant stall.