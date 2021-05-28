Events coming back to the Shropshire Hills AONB

The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

The Shropshire Hills AONB Partnership is looking forward to bringing back events this summer.

A spokesperson from the partnership said: "It's good to see local outdoor events happening once again as Covid restrictions ease.

"Plans are underway to hold the Shropshire Hills Hay Meadow Festival this summer, on Saturday, July 24, at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre.

"Keep an eye on our events page for details of this and other events happening in the hills.