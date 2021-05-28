Events coming back to the Shropshire Hills AONB

By Charlotte BentleySouth ShropshireWhat's OnPublished:

Outdoor events are making a comeback in south Shropshire.

The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre
The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

The Shropshire Hills AONB Partnership is looking forward to bringing back events this summer.

A spokesperson from the partnership said: "It's good to see local outdoor events happening once again as Covid restrictions ease.

"Plans are underway to hold the Shropshire Hills Hay Meadow Festival this summer, on Saturday, July 24, at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre.

"Keep an eye on our events page for details of this and other events happening in the hills.

"If you're organising an event in the Shropshire Hills, let us know and we can add your event details to the the Events page, email stephanie.hayes@shropshire.gov.uk."

What's On
Entertainment
South Shropshire entertainment
Environment
News
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News