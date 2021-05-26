From a classic car event at Weston Park in 2019

The Motor Show will be heading to Weston Park on Sunday, July 11.

A spokesperson from Classic Shows said: "2020 was a very challenging year for most people due to the impact and restrictions caused by the outbreak of Covid-19.

"In order to run these events, it was necessary to introduce a range of Covid-related risk control measures and actions and we believe we now have a proven concept for how outdoor events can be run safely in light of the additional risks posed by Covid-19. Importantly, these measures have been supported and endorsed by a range of local authorities and will form the basis of the 2021 calendar of events.

"In light of the uncertainty created by Covid-19 and the related lockdowns and restrictions, we have introduced an easier method for exhibitors and traders/autojumblers to attend events with no advance booking required."

Tickets available on arrival at the event only with admission priced at just £10 adults and £5 children (seven to 14 years). Payments can be made by cash or card and parking is free.