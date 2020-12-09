Macmillan events in Market Drayton to make up for lost year of fundraising

By Rob Smith North ShropshireWhat's OnPublished: Last Updated:

A charity fundraiser group hoping to make up for a lost year of raising money is organising two socially-distanced markets.

Market Drayton's market hall. Photo: Google Maps
Market Drayton's market hall. Photo: Google Maps

Market Drayton's Macmillan Cancer Support fundraiser group would usually hold a Christmas fundraiser at its chair's home but the coronavirus pandemic has put paid to that event, as it has many charity events this year.

Christine Hill from the group said: "We're not able to hold our Christmas market coffee morning this year so we're now going to have a pop-up stall in the market hall in Market Drayton on Saturday, December 12, and Saturday, December 19, from 9am to 12pm.

More Covid-19 coverage:

"We normally do very well at the coffee mornings but obviously we haven't been able to do that this year."

The market hall is in the centre of town, between Frogmore Road and Cheshire Street.

There will be stalls selling Christmas gifts, cakes, jams and all manner of homemade crafts.

Entertainment
What's On
North Shropshire entertainment
News
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
North Shropshire
Market Drayton
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News