Macmillan events in Market Drayton to make up for lost year of fundraising

Market Drayton's market hall. Photo: Google Maps

Market Drayton's Macmillan Cancer Support fundraiser group would usually hold a Christmas fundraiser at its chair's home but the coronavirus pandemic has put paid to that event, as it has many charity events this year.

Christine Hill from the group said: "We're not able to hold our Christmas market coffee morning this year so we're now going to have a pop-up stall in the market hall in Market Drayton on Saturday, December 12, and Saturday, December 19, from 9am to 12pm.

"We normally do very well at the coffee mornings but obviously we haven't been able to do that this year."

The market hall is in the centre of town, between Frogmore Road and Cheshire Street.