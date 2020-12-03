Explore huge park near Newport at 'Walk This Way' event

Chetwynd Deer Park

Chetwynd Deer Park, which hosts Newport Show and other events, will open its gates on December 20. The 'Walk This Way' event had originally been planned for late October.

A statement from the organisers said: "Take a walk around Chetwynd Deer Park, glorious woodland and open space, stroll besides Chetwynd pool, which is in excess of 20 acres, home to an array of wildlife.

"The park has many varieties of trees that have seen the centuries come and go, also home to our magnificent 80-plus herd of fallow deer."