Santa's letters, photo competition and daily sightings to delight Newport

Santa and helpful elf Fay will be popping up around the area for you to spot

Children from the Newport area will be able to send Santa a letter, take part in a Christmas photo competition, and even spot where Santa is popping up around the area. Newport Rotary Lite are trying to brighten everyone’s Christmas after a tough year for many.

Newport Rotary Lite’s Mike Atherton said: “We’re determined to bring as much fun and happiness as we can to the Newport area this Christmas despite Covid and all its restrictions. We’re very aware it’s been a really challenging year for people emotionally and financially – that includes us – and we were particularly concerned about kids missing out this year. Sadly we can’t take Santa around the area in our sleigh this year due to Covid, so he and his elves have had a good think and come up with three ways for them to cheer up everyone’s Christmas.”

“Children from the TF10 postcode (including Newport, Edgmond, Tibberton, Lilleshall and Church Aston) will be able to write to Santa. He and his elves will read every letter they get and each one will get a reply.

"They’re expecting to be busy and will probably be eating lots of mince pies as usual, but they’ll try not to get crumbs in the envelopes. All children need to do is put their letter in the special postbox at the Box Of Goodness shop on the High Street, or just email it to santa2020.nrl@gmail.com with 'Letter to Santa' as the header.

"The email must come from an adult and include a contact number and address. Similarly letters put in the special postbox for Santa must include contact details for an adult, not the child."

Newport Rotary Lite elves Claire and Dave Roscoe with Santa's postbox in the Box of Goodness

Mr Atherton continued: "And we’re running a special children’s photo competition through the Newport Shrops Rotary Lite Facebook page with the theme 'Newport at Christmas'. For example, entries might be of parts of Newport at Christmas, a tree, decorations, or a pet dressed for Christmas – but mustn’t include pictures of anyone under 18.

"There will be two categories – photos taken by pupils from TF10 primary schools, and those taken by pupils from TF10 secondary schools. There will be a prize for the winner from each category, and we’ll be posting some of the entries on the Newport Shrops Rotary Lite Facebook page.

“We’re hoping to get some really entertaining entries that capture something of the spirit of Newport at Christmas – we’re much more interested in giving local pupils something fun to do than technical excellence.

“To enter have a look at the rules on the Newport Shrops Rotary Lite Facebook page, but you must email entries to santa2020.nrl@gmail.com with 'Newport at Christmas' as the title. The email must come from an adult and give their contact details, as well as the name and age of the child taking part. It’s really important that entries are sent only via the special email address not posted direct onto Facebook.

“And last but certainly not least, there will be pictures of Santa popping up in mystery locations around the Newport, Church Aston, Lilleshall, Edgmond and Tibberton areas, and he’ll be asking people to guess where he is each day.

"There won’t be any prizes, but it’ll be fun to work out where he is ahead of your friends and neighbours. Photos will appear each day on the Newport Shrops Rotary Lite Facebook page."

He added: “All our Christmas events this year will be free. We’ve lost 80 per cent of our income this year so will be able to do less to help those in need locally, but we’re acutely aware that many people in our area have had a tough and sometimes upsetting time with Covid, and we wanted to put as much as we possibly could back into our town and villages and really brighten up everyone’s Christmas a bit.

“Merry Christmas from all of us at Newport Rotary Lite."