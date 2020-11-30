Afternoon walk to mark national tree celebration

Eve Clevenger, of Wellington Walkers Are Welcome, with Kate Ashbrook on the Telford 50 Trail in 2018

Wellington Walkers Are Welcome are hosting the event on Sunday.

The group says that as Telford & Wrekin is set to be in Tier 2 under the latest coronavirus rules it will be able to hold its fortnightly Sunday walks.

This weekend the route will be from outside Wellington Leisure Centre, in Tan Bank, to Dothill Local Nature Reserve.

Participants will be able to view most of the 50 trees which were mapped and labelled to celebrate Telford’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2018-2019.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions the walks are limited to 15 participants.

Places must be booked in advance via wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk/events-1