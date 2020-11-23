Annual Christmas lights show in Broseley goes virtual

The event in 2019 saw hundreds of people attend

Hundreds of people usually turn out to Number Eight, Collins Close in Broseley, to see a dazzling illumination and fireworks bring in the festive season.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular event will instead be livesteamed by the Glaze family.

The switch-on event will feature performances from Ben Millington and Sarah Ralten, and The Endings.

There will also be an online raffle with several prizes up for grabs.

In order to remain Covid-secure, there will be minor changes to this year's event, including no driveway display to reduce the potential of visitors gathering by the house.

A collection box will be regularly cleaned and hand sanitiser provided. All proceeds will go towards Broseley Festival and people can also donate online.