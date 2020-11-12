Oswestry firefighter to star in hit TV show

A still of Michael taken from 999: Critical Condition

The recovery of Michael Mounsey from Oswestry will be the focus of the final episode of 999: Critical Condition.

The programme, filmed exclusively at University Hospital of North Midlands, gives a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes in its major trauma centre and features staff who treat some of the most challenging of life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

The episode, which is due to be aired on Channel 5 at 9pm, features Michael, who is having his fourth heart attack in four years.

Michael said: “I was at my brother’s house and I knew straight away I was having another heart attack because it happened before. It was my fourth one and for a while I tried to convince myself it was nothing but then I thought I better dial 999. I was helicoptered straight to Royal Stoke and the cardiology team were waiting for me as I arrived.”

The 43-year-old was assessed by one the trust’s specialist cardiac assessment nurses who provide a 24-hour service supporting the emergency department in Stoke before having the clot removed.

In the episode Dr Rob Butler, consultant cardiologist, said: “When the artery is blocked, if you do nothing, all the muscle beyond the blockage would die and that part of the heart would stop beating normally. So the quicker you open it the more of the heart muscles survive.”

Father-of-four Michael thanked staff at the Royal Stoke for saving his life on more than one occasion.

He said: “The team at Stoke have saved my life more than once so I literally owe my life to them. The care I have received has been awesome and their professionalism fills you will confidence that you are in safe hands.”

Michael has been diagnosed with a blood condition which causes his blood to clot and block his arteries. Due to his condition he has been retired from the fire service and now has to take medication to control the clotting to prevent a further heart attack.

“Having the heart attacks and being diagnosed with a heart condition has been totally life-changing for me but I am grateful for what I have got and thankful I am still here,” Michael said.