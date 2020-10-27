Halloween-themed walking market at Market Drayton

Promoting this month's walking market are Vivienne Derricutt of Flores Diem and Dan Thomas of the Refill Emporium

The new Market Drayton Traders community interest company (CIC) is running this Saturday's walking market, which will see crafters and artisans setting up shop outside their own homes from 10am to 3pm.

It has been a regular event in Market Drayton during the coronavirus lockdown, giving shoppers the opportunity to find bargains all over town while keeping their distance from other shoppers.

A statement from the CIC said: "The aim of the walking market is to support local independent crafters and producers of Market Drayton during the ongoing pandemic. Many of the traders are unable to trade this year due to regular craft fairs and events being cancelled, therefore the market was the perfect opportunity.

"Follow facebook.com/marketdraytonwalkingmarket for details of local businesses taking part and to download your route map. The theme for this month’s event is Halloween, we are looking forward to seeing as many people dressed up as possible.

"[We] are currently in discussions with Shropshire Council and Market Drayton Town Council to develop the ‘walking market’ principles further. We are proposing to bring the ‘walking market’ concept within the town, and host a monthly artisan crafters' and producers' market within the already pedestrianised areas of the town.