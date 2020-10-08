Village church to host harvest food drive and virtual service

The harvest basket is available at the church until this Sunday. Pictured here helping out are parishioners Janet Kind and Stephen Butterfield

St Andrew's Church in Church Aston is running a virtual service via Zoom this year in light of coronavirus restrictions and the need for social distancing, though all of the traditional harvest songs will still be sung.

The service takes place every October with the church decorated.

This year's Zoom service will be held on Sunday, October 11 but until then, a harvest basket has been set up at the church porch for people to donate non-perishable food. Food is being regularly collected and distributed to the Newport Foodbank.