Unwanted books on sale for cheap at Market Drayton library
A library will hold a socially distanced sale of unwanted books in the open air next week.
Market Drayton library's team said the sale will go ahead next Tuesday rain or shine – there is overhead cover next to the building off Cheshire Street.
The library holds sales when it has excess donated or outdated books. They can be sold at knock-down prices to clear shelves and raise some money for the library.
Branch manager Alastair Pack said: "We did one a few weeks ago and it was quite successful.
"It allows us to be socially distanced and do it in the open air."
The sale will be held next Tuesday morning.
