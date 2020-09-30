Menu

Unwanted books on sale for cheap at Market Drayton library

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | What's On | Published:

A library will hold a socially distanced sale of unwanted books in the open air next week.

Market Drayton Library on market day

Market Drayton library's team said the sale will go ahead next Tuesday rain or shine – there is overhead cover next to the building off Cheshire Street.

The library holds sales when it has excess donated or outdated books. They can be sold at knock-down prices to clear shelves and raise some money for the library.

Branch manager Alastair Pack said: "We did one a few weeks ago and it was quite successful.

"It allows us to be socially distanced and do it in the open air."

The sale will be held next Tuesday morning.

