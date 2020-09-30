Unwanted books on sale for cheap at Market Drayton library

Market Drayton library's team said the sale will go ahead next Tuesday rain or shine – there is overhead cover next to the building off Cheshire Street.

The library holds sales when it has excess donated or outdated books. They can be sold at knock-down prices to clear shelves and raise some money for the library.

Branch manager Alastair Pack said: "We did one a few weeks ago and it was quite successful.

"It allows us to be socially distanced and do it in the open air."

The sale will be held next Tuesday morning.