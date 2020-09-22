Foodie comedian in entertaining and educational show at virtual Shropshire food fest

George Egg, who combines cooking and comedy, is partnering with a Market Drayton optician to deliver a free online show at the Ginger & Spice Festival this year.

The food festival, which celebrates all things spicy as well as Market Drayton's historic connections with food, is taking place in a virtual form this year because of the coronavirus crisis.

George Egg and opticians at Style Optique are collaborating for National Eye Health Week on 'Feast for Your Eyes', in which George will demonstrate how to cook nutritious food for optimum eye health in his trademark anarchic style.

The short video will be available from September 23 to 27 via the What’s On section of the website gingerandspicefest.co.uk.

'Eccentric cooking methods'

Sam Dave, practice owner and optometrist at Style Optique, said: “National Eye Health Week coincides with the locally based Ginger & Spice Festival which is a fantastic local celebration of food.

"As eating nutritious food is an important part of maintaining optimum eye health, we felt the festival was a great vehicle to promote this message to the local community.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with festival regular, comedian chef George Egg, to deliver a light hearted and fun cookery demonstration event about healthy food for eyes at this year’s award winning festival.

"We really hope you all enjoy it and learn what to eat to keep your eyes healthy."

George Egg said: "Having performed in person at the Ginger & Spice Festival twice in the last few years it’s a real pleasure to be able to join in from the comfort of my own home.

"I can’t wait to show off my eccentric cooking methods, making some delicious recipes which I hope will make everyone laugh and salivate at the same time.’’