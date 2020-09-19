Art trail showcases the talents of Shropshire for two more weekends

Art from Shropshire artists and studios is on display in the heart of the Ironbridge Gorge for the Secret Severn Art Trail.

Organisers are celebrating the best year ever for the popular free event held in the Jackfield area, after it attracted 1,200 people over a ten-day period.

The showcase of artists and studios this weekend and next, September 25 to 27, to give art lovers a another chance to enjoy work from the best local names while soaking up the beautiful World Heritage Site scenery.

Returning visitors will have plenty more to see as the team has replaced the main exhibition at the Footprint Gallery, Fusion, next to the Jackfield Tile Museum after many of the initial items got sold. There are more than 40 new pieces of work on display.

A statement from organisers said: "While the pop-up studios at Jackfield Village Hall will not be re-opening for the extended period, in addition to the main exhibition, visitors can see artists at work in open studios including Jan Park Art, next to the Tile Museum, and at Maws Craft Centre. Studios will also be open at Ironbridge Fine Arts and Framing at Merrythought Village, the Bolthole at the Wharfage in Ironbridge, and the Angel Gallery in Broseley."

More than 1,250 people from across the UK visited the trail between September 3 and 13 which was an increase of more than 40 per cent on last year, while sales were up by 130 per cent on 2019.

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 5pm each day.

The trail will run alongside the Festival of Imagination celebrating the Ironbridge Gorge. For further information, please visit secretsevern.co.uk.