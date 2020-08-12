Virtual Ginger and Spice Festival programme now live

The fourth annual Ginger and Spice Festival is being held as an online event because of the coronavirus crisis.

The festival, which is a popular celebration of the culinary heritage of the town of Market Drayton, will go ahead as usual during British Food Fortnight, between Wednesday, September 23 and Sunday, September 27.

Virtual festival-goers can enjoy an online food theatre, a spice market place, virtual trail contest, live cookery workshops over Zoom, a Bengali supper club, best ginger cat and dog contest, best gingerbread house contest as well as opportunities for supporting local producers and donating to the Market Drayton Foodbank.

The online programme of events is now live and can be found on the website's 'what's on' page – see gingerandspicefest.co.uk.

It is recommended that those interested sign up to the festival e-bulletin service to be kept up to date on the events, by visiting the festival website and completing the online sign up form.

For any businesses or organisation that would like to partner or get involved this year, email to gingerandspicefest@gmail.com.