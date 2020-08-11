Weston Park Model Air Show given go ahead

Weston Park Model Air Show has been scheduled for October 17 and 18 this year.

Working closely with the local authorities, organisers have made sure the event adheres to government guidelines when it takes place at the stately home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

The event will have a capacity limit and people are being encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. There is no guarantee tickets will be sold on the gate.

The weekend will include an array of displays, including from the Blades aerobatic display team, Pitts S2 and Aerosparx night show, as well as a firework show on Saturday night.

To book tickets, visit westonparkmodelairshow.co.uk