Market Drayton's Floating Market to return this weekend

In years gone by the Floating Market has attracted hundreds of people to the canal paths of Market Drayton.

Traders sail their boats down the waterways from all over the country and tie up in the town, selling unique crafts, clothes, hot food and more to pedestrians on the towpath.

Popular boats include those selling pizza and beer.

It is organised by the Roving Canal Traders Association (RCTA) and as before, will take place on the Shropshire Union Canal in the east of the town, around Talbot Wharf.

It will be available both days this weekend, July 25 and July 26.

There will be hand gel provided for visitors at each end of the market area, and customers will be told to keep 2m apart as much as possible.

Visitor numbers will be monitored and kept to a limit, while visitors are advised only to come in small groups or to visit earlier or later in the day than planned to help spread out the footfall.