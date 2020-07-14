Amble followed by free cake and craft at Market Drayton farm

On Friday the Fordhall Organic Farm just outside Market Drayton will host the first of its new 'afternoon amble' activities, comprising a relaxing walk, free tea and cake, and a simple craft session.

Afternoon ambles will continue every Friday.

There is no need to book, and participants can take part in just the walk or the crafts if they would prefer. The walk will start this Friday at 2pm, with the craft session following at 3pm.

The farm's community land initiative manager Charlotte Hollins said: “These are new activities we have launched at Fordhall in response to the current pandemic and the increase in anxiety and isolation many of us have felt, especially those who may have had feelings of loneliness beforehand.

"We really wanted to make the most of the free green space we have here. We fully appreciate how restorative access to green space is for mental well-being – this is something very close to our hearts.

“We also wanted to encourage the hugely compassionate response we have seen from people throughout our community. We hope these sessions will help build resilience, peace and most importantly help to forge new friendships between each other.”

All materials will be provided and there is no charge for the activities. Participants should come dressed for the weather.

The cake and craft session will take place undercover in the outdoor Greenwood shelter. Coronavirus precautions will be put in place, including appropriate sanitising and social distancing measures.

For more details, including information on accessibility, call the office on 01630 638696.