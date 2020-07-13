Market Drayton's Ginger & Spice Festival to be held virtually

The fourth annual Ginger & Spice Festival is to be held online from September 23 to September 27, during British Food Fortnight, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In past years the festival has taken place in Market Drayton, championing and celebrating the unique culinary heritage and historical links of spices, food, drink and gingerbread to the town. It also acts as a vehicle to promote producers, suppliers, other community groups and places of historical interest and significance in and around the town.

This year's virtual festival will include an online food theatre, marketplace, trail, talks, competitions and opportunities for supporting local producers, learning, and donating to the Market Drayton Foodbank. As with the previous festivals, some fringe events will be free of charge and others will carry a small fee.

Festival organiser Julia Roberts said: "This year due to increased risks with health and safety, unpredictability for planning and stretched resources because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we will be not be able to deliver the Ginger & Spice Festival in the same way as we have done in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"However, whilst we are extremely disappointed about this, we are pleased to announce that we will be delivering an experience of sorts, albeit in a virtual capacity, and are looking forward to diversifying creatively to offer an exciting experience for our festival community in 2020. The festival will still aim to celebrate the culinary heritage of the town and explore historical and heritage links.

"We will still be showcasing local businesses, celebrating the independent food and drink businesses, chefs, cooks and other partner organisations in and around the town."

The online programme of events will be released around the end of July and early August. To learn more as soon as information is available, sign up to the online bulletin by emailing gingerandspicefest@gmail.com or visiting gingerandspicefest.co.uk.

Any business owners who would like to partner the festival or get involved this year should email gingerandspicefest@gmail.com

The festival has also recently launched a Podcast called ‘The Spice Larder Podcast’ which features interviews, discussions and live tastings with chefs, historians, local producers and spice experts. Learn more at gingerandspicefest.co.uk/podcast/.