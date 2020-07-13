Market Drayton farm offering 'bubble club' activities for young people this summer

Fordhall Organic Farm near Market Drayton is hosting sessions including greenwood working, woodland experiences and 'wild wellies' outdoor fun.

Families or groups of up to five can enjoy tailored one hour bubble club sessions with the farm's youth workers, following coronavirus distancing rules.

Groups will be able to get involved in a wide range of activities with their leader, from campfire cooking and piglet-feeding to learning green woodwork skills and woodland shelter-building.

Senior youth worker Wendy Murray said: “Our new bubble club offers a way for families to stay safe in their own private bubble and get involved in some really exciting activities under the guidance of our trained and experienced youth leaders.

“We will give young people a fantastic outdoor experience and give them the opportunity to try some different things that they might not have the tools or equipment to do at home. All the activities are designed to be enjoyed by children from pre-school age up to 14.

"There will be different themed activities available on each day and a variety of time slots available for people to choose from.”

Usually during the school holidays, Fordhall would be running a busy programme of events and activity sessions for young people. The bubble club has been adapted so that they don't miss out.

Each of the three leaders will host a different ‘theme’ of activities, with the options being greenwood working, woodland experience and wild wellies, which is designed for pre-school children.

The greenwood and woodland activities are designed for children aged 11 and up but can be tailored to suit children from age five, with parental guidance.

Picnic fare is available from the on-site farm shop, and hot drinks and foods such as burgers, Staffordshire oatcakes and bacon baps are available to take away from the grazing cabin from Friday to Sunday, between 11am and 3pm.

Each bubble club session costs £20 per family or group.

For more information on bubble club session dates and how to book, visit fordhallfarm.com/bubbleclub.