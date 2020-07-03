Great news for Newport High Street as it is announced popular Food Frenzy could go ahead this year

The organisers of the Food Frenzy, which sees the town centre taken over by stallholders and caterers, say they are hoping it will take place in September with restrictions to make social distancing easier.

Mike Atherton, one of those behind the event, said that the final form of the event and whether it does go ahead will depend on the government's advice at the time and the pandemic.

He said that as the situation changes "week by week" his team is having to stay flexible, but that they are aiming to have about 50 stalls spread out across the High Street, St Mary's Street and Lower Bar.

The event is scheduled to take place on September 26.

More than 60 stallholders signed up for the food and drink festival in 2019.

Stallholders were selling a variety of artisan foods including breads, cheeses, preserves, oils, cakes, pies and pizza, fruit and vegetables, as well as a selection of local and regionally brewed beers, ciders, wines, gins and rums.

An international selection of hot and cold foods were on offer, including the best of British, Asian, French and African cuisine.

The news is another boost to the town's central shopping area, which is being supported by Newport Town Council's 'Choose Newport' marketing campaign.