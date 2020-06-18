Newport's 10k running virtually this year

Newport & District Running Club's 'not the Newport 10k' is open to anyone over the age of 15. Simply run 10k anywhere you are able this Sunday, June 21 (the date the run would have gone ahead) and email the club's publicity secretary Neil Fairbrother at publicity.ndrc@gmail.com.

Emails should include the runner's name, their gender, their running club if applicable, the time they achieved and some proof of their time and distance (for example a picture of a running watch or screenshot of an app).

A social media statement said: "You do not need to enter in advance of the day, just run your 10k on the day, and send your info in by midnight on Sunday, June 21. Results will be published the following day.

"There are no prizes, mementoes or entry fees – this is just for fun.

"Please do not run the actual course [near Newport including parts of Longford and Edgmond], even if you know it from previous years – parts of the race are run on private land, and there will not be permission available for members of the public to run on those parts of the course, as marshals will not be present.

"By taking part, you are responsible for planning and assessing both the course you will run (and being alert to and aware of any hazards), and your fitness/health to ensure you are fit and well enough to run 10k on the day.

"In line with current guidance, you must be aged at least 15 years old to participate.

"Please tell your friends and family, and share this event – good luck and have fun on the day!"